Bollywood Celebs Congratulate The Newlyweds Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Bollywood ace actor Varun Dhawan tied a knot with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal a few hours ago. The couple had a joyous destination wedding at 'Mansion Palace' at Alibaug at 4 PM today amid close family members and a few friends. Varun dropped the officials wedding pictures on his Instagram a couple of hours ago and treated his fans sharing the best moments of his life…





Both Varun and Natasha looked so beautiful in their wedding attires and are all happy with their gala wedding. These newlyweds were seen in matching wedding trousseau and looked regal with designer outfits. Natasha shined in ace fashioner Manish Malhotra's grandeur wedding lehenga while Varun picked Kunal Rawal's customized wedding outfit.

Many of the Bollywood stars have sent their congratulatory messages through social media and showered love on them…

Pulkit Samrat





Congratulations @Varun_dvn & #NatashaDalal This picture speaks volumes about the love you share.. wish you guys lifetime of love and happiness!! 🤩🥳🍻❤️😇 pic.twitter.com/EU8dLKvsXz — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) January 24, 2021

Parineeti Chopra





Congrats VD and Natasha!! 💕 Sooo happy for the both of you 💕💕 @Varun_dvn #NatashaDalal pic.twitter.com/9E2Im3aRe6 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 24, 2021

Naha Dhupia

Congratulations…

Guneet Monga

Lots n lots of love & blessings to both of you... wishing you both life long of togetherness ♥️♥️♥️

Deepika Padukone

Congratulations you two!

Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!❤️

Vaani Kapoor

Congratulations

Anushka Sharma

Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness ❤️

Tiger Shroff

Congratulations bro…

Katrina Kaif

Congratulations to both of u ❤️❤️❤️

Dia Mirza

Congratulations Natasha and Varun ❤️🤗 wish you both a lifetime of growth, happiness and love ❤️🤗

Shahid Kapoor

congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side.

Masaba Gupta

Congratulations you guys ♥️♥️

Ranveer Singh

Wish you life long happiness and joy !!! ❤️❤️❤️ 🧿 🧿🧿

Sophie Choudry

Soooooo beautiful!' Huge congrats you guys 😍❤️🧿

As the guests list for the hush hush wedding was restricted due to Covid-19, the couple has planned to organize a grand reception for all the Bollywood celebs on 2nd February, 2021.