Bollywood Celebs Congratulate The Newlyweds Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal
Bollywood ace actor Varun Dhawan tied a knot with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal a few hours ago. The couple had a joyous destination wedding at 'Mansion Palace' at Alibaug at 4 PM today amid close family members and a few friends. Varun dropped the officials wedding pictures on his Instagram a couple of hours ago and treated his fans sharing the best moments of his life…
Both Varun and Natasha looked so beautiful in their wedding attires and are all happy with their gala wedding. These newlyweds were seen in matching wedding trousseau and looked regal with designer outfits. Natasha shined in ace fashioner Manish Malhotra's grandeur wedding lehenga while Varun picked Kunal Rawal's customized wedding outfit.
Many of the Bollywood stars have sent their congratulatory messages through social media and showered love on them…
Pulkit Samrat
Naha Dhupia
Congratulations…
Guneet Monga
Lots n lots of love & blessings to both of you... wishing you both life long of togetherness ♥️♥️♥️
Deepika Padukone
Congratulations you two!
Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!❤️
Vaani Kapoor
Congratulations
Anushka Sharma
Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness ❤️
Tiger Shroff
Congratulations bro…
Katrina Kaif
Congratulations to both of u ❤️❤️❤️
Dia Mirza
Congratulations Natasha and Varun ❤️🤗 wish you both a lifetime of growth, happiness and love ❤️🤗
Shahid Kapoor
congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side.
Masaba Gupta
Congratulations you guys ♥️♥️
Ranveer Singh
Wish you life long happiness and joy !!! ❤️❤️❤️ 🧿 🧿🧿
Sophie Choudry
Soooooo beautiful!' Huge congrats you guys 😍❤️🧿
Parineeti Chopra
Congratssss VD and Natasha!! 💕
As the guests list for the hush hush wedding was restricted due to Covid-19, the couple has planned to organize a grand reception for all the Bollywood celebs on 2nd February, 2021.