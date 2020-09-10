Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her New Hairstyle

We all know that the Central Government has given its nod to resume the TV and movie shootings. Thus, all the actors and filmmakers are slowly getting back to normal by prepping up for their movies. Well, our dear Bollywood's 'Mastani' Deepika Padukone is also all set for the new project with Shakun Batra. Thus, she stepped out of her house for a modish haircut.

Deepika Padukone's hairstylist 'Clarabelle Saldanha' took to her Instagram and dropped the new hairstyle pics of our 'Padmavat' actress… Have a look!





In this post, Clara has dropped a couple of pics and GIF which showed off the new and modish haircut of Deepika Padukone. This B-Town leggy lass has flaunted her long bob haircut with all the blonde shaded tresses… Both Clara and Deepika are seen posing wearing masks and created awareness among her fans.

Clara also wrote, "Always a delight working on a new look for @deepikapadukone

She knows what she wants and knows how to work it!".

According to the sources, Deepika will head to Goa on 11th September to resume her shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled flick. This movie also has Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi in other lead roles. Well, before heading to Goa, she is all set to complete her brand commitments.

Coming to the lockdown stories of Deepika Padukone, she was all active on social media and dropped the lovely candid pics of her dear hubby Ranveer Singh and awed us!!!