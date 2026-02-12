Gujarat Youths Kidnapped And Tortured In Azerbaijan During Illegal US Migration, Rescued By Indian Authorities

What started as a dream of settling in the United States turned into a terrifying ordeal for two youths from Gujarat, who were kidnapped, tortured and threatened with organ trafficking in Azerbaijan. The victims were rescued within 24 hours after swift intervention by Indian authorities under a mission codenamed Operation Mahisagar.

The two victims, Dhruv Patel (22) and Deepika Patel (32), are residents of Kanthariya village in Gujarat’s Anand district. They had approached a Mumbai-based agent who promised to send them to the US through the illegal “donkey route.” Dhruv reportedly paid around ₹35 lakh, while Deepika paid nearly ₹15 lakh for the journey.

Their travel began on January 30, moving from Anand to Vadodara and then to Delhi, where they met at the airport. From there, they flew to Baku, Azerbaijan, arriving on February 1. Soon after landing, they were instructed by the agent to switch off their mobile phones.

Azerbaijan is a known transit point in the complex network of the donkey route, an illegal migration pathway used by individuals from India and South Asia to enter the US by crossing multiple countries under dangerous conditions. Shortly after their arrival, the local agent demanded additional money and warned them not to pay the original agent in Mumbai. When the duo refused, they were kidnapped the next morning and taken to a secluded house.

The victims were confined in a basement, where Dhruv was brutally assaulted. The kidnappers live-streamed the torture to his family over WhatsApp and threatened to remove and sell his kidneys if the ransom was not paid. Under extreme pressure, the families arranged nearly ₹65 lakh, with about half of the amount transferred through cryptocurrency. Despite this, the kidnappers continued to demand more money.

With no other option left, the families approached Anand MP Mitesh Patel, who immediately contacted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Indian Embassy in Baku was alerted, and diplomatic pressure was applied on Azerbaijani authorities. Within 24 hours, Indian officials successfully traced the victims and rescued them safely.

Dhruv and Deepika are currently under the protection of the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan, and legal procedures are underway to bring them back to India. Calling the incident deeply disturbing, MP Mitesh Patel warned young people against falling for shortcuts offered by fake agents and illegal migration networks.

Investigations suggest the kidnappers are linked to a gang led by an individual known as Pawan Rocky along with an Iranian national identified as Baba Khan. The gang is suspected of carrying out similar crimes in the past. Gujarat Police have launched a search for several Mumbai-based agents allegedly involved in trapping the victims.

The incident has once again exposed the dangerous reality behind illegal migration routes and the risks faced by youths chasing the promise of a better life abroad.