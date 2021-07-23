Bollywood Movies Hungama 2 And 14 Phere Are Set To Create A Fun Aura This Weekend

It is all known that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the film industry and made the actors and producers sit at home due to the lockdown mode. Due to this, many movies release dates are postponed and there was even a delay in the shootings.

But as of now, the situation is better and thus the makers and actors are busy in wrapping up their shootings to release them as early as possible. This week, Bollywood movies like Feels Like Ishq, Hungama 2 and 14 Phere hit the OTT platforms and are set to entertain the audience!

Well, we Hans India have collated the Bollywood movie calendar for the last week of July especially for our readers… Take a look!

First, let us start off with the releases of this week…

On 23rd July, 2021 two movies were released from Bollywood and are going with a positive talk.

Hungama 2





Being a Priyadarshan's directorial, it is a complete fun ride of the triangular love story plot. It has an ensemble cast of Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash, Meezaan Jaaferi, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana. It is released on Amazon Prime on 23rd July and is receiving positive talk.



14 Phere





This Vikrant Massey starrer is a social comedy-drama which is directed by Devanshu Singh. Having Kriti Kharbhanda as the lead actress, it is released on the Zee5 OTT platform on 23rd July, 2021.



Feels Like Ishq





Being a multi-starrer it has Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles. Being a compilation of six stories, it has six directors Anand Tiwari, Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap, Sachin Kundalkar, Jaydeep Sarkar and Danish Aslam who directed their respective plots. This complete love drama hit the Netflix platform on 23rd July, 2021.



Now, let us have a look at the list of the movies which are going to hit the screens on 30th July:

Mimi (2021)





This Laxman Utekar directorial has Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It shows Kriti turning into a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. But after they refuse to take the baby, the story takes a major turn! The plot is all refreshing and had Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in other pivotal roles. Well, Mimi will be released on 30th July and air on the Netflix OTT platform.

