Just In
Bollywood stars dazzle in Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's "Teri Baaton Mein" Screening
"Teri Baaton Mein" glittered with stars as Shahid's family (Pankaj, Supriya!) and friends like Kunal cheered it on! The romantic film with Shahid and Kriti opens today - grab your tissues!
The exclusive screening of "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" on February 8, 2024, was indeed a glamorous affair, with celebrities turning up in their finest attire to support Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest project.
Shahid Kapoor, the leading man of the film, stole the spotlight with his charismatic presence and impeccable style as he arrived at the event dressed in a sleek black ensemble. His aura of charm undoubtedly added to the excitement surrounding the screening.
The support extended beyond the star himself, with Shahid's closest circle, including his family members and dear friends, gracing the occasion. Notably, the presence of his long-time friend, Kunal Khemu, further fueled the buzz surrounding the event.
Adding a touch of nostalgia and pride to the evening was Shahid's father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor, accompanied by his wife, the talented actress Supriya Pathak. Their presence underscored the familial support and solidarity behind Shahid's latest cinematic venture.
The familial bond was further evident with Shahid's half-sibling, Sanah Kapoor, joining the gathering, radiating warmth and showcasing the unity within the Kapoor clan.
With its intriguing storyline and stellar performances by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" has already generated significant anticipation among movie enthusiasts. Set to hit theaters on February 9, 2024, the film promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.