Bollywood Stars Raveena, Hrithik Roshan, Johny Lever And Rakhi Extend Their Support For Aryan Khan

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after on a Goa-bound cruise ship on Sunday. Well, this young boy is receiving support from all corners of Bollywood. A few actors like Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Johny Lever and Rakhi Sawant supported Aryan through their social media posts.



Raveena Tandon

This ace actress of Bollywood supported Aryan and dropped a few tweets on her Twitter page…

Shameful politics being played out.. it's a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

How many people have been sent to jail by the Narcotics Bureau on the Mundra heroin haul?? Just asking. — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) October 7, 2021

Hrithik Roshan

This ace actor shared a pic of Aryan Khan and wrote, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they'r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I'v known you as a kid and i'v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man . Oct 7, 2021".

Johny Lever

Even this ace comedian also shared a pic of SRK on his Twitter page and supported him in these hard times!

Coming to Rakhi Sawant, she shared a video on her Instagram page and supported Aryan Khan…

She is heard saying, "Guys, I am very sad. Hum sab mil kar pray kare ki Aryan ko jaldi se jaldi bail mil jaye. Mujhe nhi pata kya sach aur kya jhuth hai, kon kisko phasa raha hai. Mai ek he baat kehna chahti hu, agar ap log sher ho toh sher se lado, Gidar ban ke bache ka shikar mat kro'', which translates to - ''We all should pray together for Aryan Khan's bail. I don't know who is honest and who is not, but all I want to say is that if you are a lion, then fight with a lion, Don't be a jackal and prey on a kid."

Well, the Mumbai court sent Aryan Khan and seven others on 14-day judicial custody! Even Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi extended their support to SRK and Gauri Khan. Well, even Salman Khan visited SRK's home and consoled them!