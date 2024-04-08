Bollywood’s Eid releases pushed back by a day; deets inside

This Eid season, Bollywood enthusiasts were eagerly anticipating the release of two highly-anticipated films: "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" and "Maidaan." However, fans will have to wait an extra day to catch these cinematic offerings, as both movies have been pushed back by a day from their initial release date of April 10.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is set to deliver an action-packed thriller featuring the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, "Maidaan" promises to enthrall audiences with its biographical narrative, led by the versatile Ajay Devgn.

The decision to postpone the release of these films comes amidst the latest news that Eid will now fall on April 11, contrary to the initial expectation of April 10. In light of this change, the filmmakers have opted to reschedule the full-fledged release of both movies to April 11.

However, eager fans need not despair, as "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" and "Maidaan" will still have paid premieres across India on April 10, starting from 6 PM. This allows enthusiasts the opportunity to catch these highly-anticipated films a day before their official release date.

The decision to delay the release date was influenced by various factors, including concerns over the Pre-Eid factor and the current level of audience interest in the films. By postponing the release to April 11, the filmmakers aim to ensure a strong opening at the box office and avoid sending negative signals to the public.

Ultimately, the success of these Eid releases will hinge on the quality of their content. With star-studded casts and compelling narratives, both "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" and "Maidaan" have the potential to captivate audiences and deliver impressive box office numbers, provided they resonate with viewers.



