Bollywood’s Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Will Be Shifted Out Of ICU Tomorrow

It is all known that Bollywood's veteran actor Dilip Kumar joined the Hinduja hospital once again after complaining of breathing issues. But sources say, his health condition is stable.



Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Bhanu has also given an update about her husband's health. She said, "still in the ICU but stable". The 98-year-old actor joined the hospital for the second time and now receiving treatment in ICU. He may be shifted out of the intensive care unit this evening if his condition improves further. Saira Bhanu also urged Dilip Kumar's fans for his speedy recovery.



Even Dilip Kumar's doctor Dr Nitin Gokhale also spoke to the media yesterday and said "Tomorrow, we will shift him out from the ICU".



Dilip Kumar ji was admitted to the hospital on June 30th and this news was shared by his wife Saira Bhanu through their official Twitter page.

Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 30, 2021

Earlier Dilip Kumar ki was admitted to the hospital and was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. He received the treatment for the same and he underwent a successful aspiration procedure in which 350 ml of fluid was removed from his left lung. He was then discharged but once again he was admitted to the hospital. Hope he gets discharged soon!