Bollywood's Legendary Actor Rishi Kapoor's Last Movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen' Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

Rishi Kapoor was Bollywood iconic actor and he needs no introduction! He passed away in 2020 suffering from cancer. His last movie was Sharmaji Namkeen and during the half shoot of this movie, he passed away. Well, senior actor Paresh Rawal played his role and thus, this movie becomes the first one to show a single character played by 2 people. Off late, the makers dropped the new poster of this movie and doled out that the trailer will be unveiled tomorrow…

Sharing the new posters of Rishi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "ab zindagi khatti meethi si ho jaye, toh usse thoda namkeen banana padhta hai SharmajiNamkeen, trailer out tomorrow".

In this poster, Rishi Kapoor aka Sharma ji is seen peeing from the door where a few ladies including Juhi Chawla are dancing to the core!

Farhan also shared Ranbir Kapoor's message and treated all the fans of Rishi Kapoor… Ranbir said that his father liked the script and wanted to complete the film. But he couldn't do it and the makers also gave carious thoughts to end it. They tried Ranbir Kapoor with prosthetics or the visual effects. But nothing worked and then Paresh Rawal came into the space and completed Rishi Kapoor's part in the film.

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey under the Excel Entertainment and McGuffin Pictures banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi and Taaruk Raina. This movie will be a direct OTT release and will air from 31st March, 2022.