Boney Kapoor Reveals That Janhvi Helped In Grooming Khushi

It is all known that Bollywood's ace producer Boney Kapoor's second daughter Khushi also made her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Archies Netflix original movie. The first look poster and the teaser created noise on social media. This movie also has Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.Off late, Boney Kapoor spoke to the media and opened up about his second daughter Khushi and said that Janhvi Kapoor helped her a lot in grooming her as an actress!

He said that Khushi also expressed her interest in turning into an actress after witnessing Janhvi began her debut movie for Dhadak. Well, Khushi also completed her acting course at New York Film School in 2019.

When asked about his kids making their dreams turn true at a young age, he said, "Who doesn't like glamour? Who doesn't like getting attention? Everyone in the world likes it whether it is in the entertainment field, academic field, or sports world".

Calling The Archies as a dream project, he said said, "It is a double whammy. The youngsters in any case will revel in the iconic world of The Archies."

He also concluded by saying, "I am a friend first, then a father. Now, I am a father and mother both. I am doing my best and I hope to remain this way and get along with all my children. Today, we are bonding really well. I can't replace their mother but I will try do the best I can".