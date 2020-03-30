Breaking: Kangana Ranaut feels an Earthquake

Kangana Ranaut is one of the star heroines in the Bollywood film industry. The actress is now spending her quarantine period in Himachal Pradesh. The latest news is that she felt an earthquake in Chamba where Kangana is residing.

Kangana's sister Rangoli tweeted, "There was an earthquake in Chamba, Kangana says she felt her bed shaking in the night between 11-12 am, she switched in the lights and looked around, we had a mild impact in Manali but no one else felt anything who all felt it in HP?"

The news reports also confirmed the same. "Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Chamba district at 1141 hours today" revealed India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh.

As of now, things are fine and there is no causality. The officers are taking all necessary measures to help the people.