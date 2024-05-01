Live
Delhi cops’ notice to Revanth is attention diversion tactic by BJP: Jagga Reddy
The PCC working president alleges that the BJP top brass is rattled by the successful campaign of the Congress party
Hyderabad: PCC working president T Jagga Reddy described the serving of notice by Delhi police to Telangana Congress as nothing but just an attention diversion tactic by the BJP top brass, which is rattled by the Congress’s campaign.
Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the former Sangareddy MLA said that since Congress was giving shivers in the rank and file of the BJP with the successful campaigns and public mood in the elections, the BJP top brass was trying to find ways to derail the campaign. “This is part of the Home Minister's design and attention diversion tactic, as Rahul Gandhi was getting all the attention by questioning the ruling BJP,” he said.
Jagga Reddy said that the head of the top institution like RSS had to respond over the issue of ‘caste reservation’, all because of Rahul Gandhi bringing up the issue to the fore. Strongly critical of the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeting a particular community during his election campaign, the PCC working president questioned as to why the Election Commission failed to take cognisance of the matter and served notice to the Prime Minister.
Modi violated MCC in Medak
G Niranjan, chairman of Election Commision Coordination Committee, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Medak. In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, he pointed out that Modi attacked the Congress party and its leaders right from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi. “He also tried to exploit the people in the name of community and castes. He also challenged that as long as he is alive he will not allow for the Muslim reservations. His speech on Tuesday was full of hatred and intended to create communal and caste differences among the people,” he stated.
“With response to our earlier complaints against Modi in this regard, the Election Commission had issued a notice to JP Nadda, the BJP President, expressing EC’s concern over the behaviour of BJP star campaigners. But it seems there is no effect of it on Modi as he is continuing his violations of MCC,” he wondered.