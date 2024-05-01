VSP will continue as PSU only if alliance is voted to power

Visakhapatnam: Political parties that have gravely neglected Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) for the past few years have pulled up their socks to incorporate a new set of promises before 2024 polls.

Even as the privatisation move of the VSP is certain to impact several constituencies in Visakhapatnam, the ruling party is now making an announcement that the privatisation of the plant which is considered an elixir of several families dependent on it will be stopped if the party is voted back to power.

“However, people are not willing to repose faith in the YSRCP which has not done anything much to protect the plant from getting privatised," opines Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP-BJP-JSP candidate from Gajuwaka, in an exclusive interview with The Hans India. The former MLA reiterates that TDP MLAs and leaders have extended their support to Ukku stir and came forward to give up their posts to save the plant. “YSRCP candidate and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath is not considered competent as there is nothing concrete he has done for the constituency so far or for saving the plant or serving the constituents by resolving their problems,” he says.

From 2014 to 2019, Palla Srinivasa Rao says, he took up several development initiatives in the segment, including removal of Aganampudi toll-gate, resolving long pending issue of Gajuwaka house committee land and issuance of highest number of house pattas to women beneficiaries, among others.

In addition, renewal of R-cards for VSP displaced families belonging to the next generation were given following the release of a GO during his tenure as an MLA. “For infrastructure development too, the TDP undertook various activities involving crores of rupees in the segment during its rule. However, the YSRCP did not take up a single initiative drive to develop the constituency in the past five years,” the former MLA laments.

While TDP former MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao resigned from the post of MLA for the sake of VSP, Palla Srinivasa Rao observed 'fast unto death’ that lasted consecutively for six days to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised.

“But the YSRCP is confined to dashing letters to the Prime Minister. And now it is demanding votes stating that it will stop privatisation once the party is voted back to power. What did it do for the past five years then?” wonders the Gajuwaka candidate.

In the earlier elections, JSP, BJP and TDP contested individually. “But it is a different scenario now. With the alliance stitched, the TDP-BJP-JSP is certain to win with a majority of votes as people are desperately looking for a change in the governance. It is quite sad to note when people share their woes about not receiving scheme benefits, house pattas and other lapses of the government during poll campaigning," Srinivasa Rao conveys.

Defining good governance, Palla Srinivasa Rao says that it is not confined to pressing buttons or focusing on the vote bank alone. “It is about giving equal importance to welfare and development for the larger good of the state and people are certain to prove it by electing the alliance candidates in the ensuing polls,” he exudes confidence.