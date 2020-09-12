Breaking News: Rhea Chakraborty Doles Out That She Had Drugs Along With Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh And Simone Khambatta

Well, it is not only breaking news but also shocking news for all of us… Rhea Chakraborty who is in the remand of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has doled out a few shocking and disturbing facts. According to Times Now, Rhea confessed that she used to take drugs along with Sushant Singh Rajput. She named a few other actresses names too and said that, she and Sushant used to have drugs along with Bollywood glam dolls Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta.





#Exclusive on @thenewshour | Sensational details of the alleged B-Town drug ring: NCB has a list of 25 A-Listers

TIMES NOW accesses 3 names from the list.

Top NCB sources: Rhea names

•Sara Ali Khan

•Rakulpreet Singh

•Simone Khambatta | #RheaNamesBTownStars pic.twitter.com/x7ERKji2Mu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 11, 2020







This tweet of Times Now media is now creating a buzz on social media. According to the news, Sara, Rakul and Simone have consumed drugs along with Rhea and Sushant.

Sara Ali Khan – Already in news for her travel to Thailand with Sushant.

Simone – Drug chat with Rhea and is already out on public domain.

Rakul Preet Singh – Rhea takes her name in the latest interrogation session.

Rhea Chakraborty who is the prime accuse in Sushant Singh's suicide case is being interrogated by NCB as she accepted that, she and Sushant used to consume drugs. Off late, she also put out 25 Bollywood biggies names and doled out that, they consume and deal the drugs. This statement of Rhea is creating noise and shaking the media. Sara and Rhea were good friends and Sara also shared the screen space with Sushant in 'Kedarnath' movie.



This news is definitely a shocker to all the Bollywood actors and we need to wait and watch how these glam dolls will respond on this issue. Well, Sara Ali Khan being the daughter of Pataudi Khaandan has a silver spoon background… Thus it is definitely breaking news!!!

Rhea also accepted that, she used to supply drugs to Sushant taking them from her brother Showik. Rhea's brother and Sushant's house manager Samuel were already arrested a few days back and NCB officials are screwing them to dig out the truth.