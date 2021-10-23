Bunty Aur Bubli 2: Here Are The First Look Posters Of Lead Actors Rani And Saif Ali Khan…

It is definitely a treat to all the Bollywood movie buffs to witness the best reel pair Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan on the big screens after 12 long years. They are working on the sequel of the Bunty Aur Bubli movie and the trailer of this movie will be released on Monday. So, ahead of that, the makers shared the first look posters of Rani and Saif treating their fans. Along with these two ace actors, even Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be introduced as new cons in this movie. They will also be the lead actors in this comedy entertainer!



Taran Adarsh shared the first look posters of Rani and Saif on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Well, coming to the first poster, Rani looked awesome in a stylish way wearing a floral-printed blue outfit! Her 'Hoola hoops' and on-point makeup gave her a pretty appeal. In the second poster, Rani is seen measuring Saif's waist using tape. He is seen lifting the cylinder and looked in a common man avatar. Rani is seen looking at Saif and sported draping a colourful saree. Sharing the posters, he also wrote, "'BUNTY AUR BABLI 2': SAIF - RANI FIRST LOOK... #YRF unveils #FirstLook of #SaifAliKhan [as #Rakesh aka #Bunty] and #RaniMukerji [as #Vimmy aka #Babli] in #BuntyAurBabli2... 19 Nov 2021 release."

This crime comedy genre movie is directed by Varun V Sharma and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. This movie will hit the big screens on November 19, 2021.

Speaking about the movie Saif Ali Khan said, "Vimmy is bored being a housewife in a small town. She knows she is the OG Babli, a smart woman who pulled off incredible cons. Though she is happy in her marriage, she craves being the centre of attention. She has decided to pursue fashion; her fashion choices are loud, colourful and happy because that's what her personality is and I must say she relishes the fact that people in Fursatgunj look up to her. People in this village are not exposed to fashion at all and Babli becomes the Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj!"

He also added, "Not a day goes by without Rakesh missing the thrill he felt when he was the legendary conman Bunty. Though he has kept his identity a secret and enjoys his marriage with Vimmy, he misses the action, misses strategizing for cons that became the talk of the nation. Suppressing who he truly is and wants to be, impacts his health."