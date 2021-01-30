Celebrity Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda Speaks About Varun - Natasha Wedding

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan tied a knot with her girlfriend on 24th January, 2021 at 'Mansion House' in Alibaug. Being a destination wedding and amid Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, only a few close family members and friends attending this hush-hush wedding. Along with the wedding, even Haldi, Sangeet and other wedding festivities were held at Mansion House itself. Coming to Mehndi ceremony, it was held in a grandeur way and Natasha hands were filled with customized 'Mehndi' design by popular celebrity Mehndi artist Veena Nagda. Bollywood glam divas from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are the clients of this famous Mehndi artist. Off late, she spoke to media about Varun and Natasha wedding…

Doling out how she is close to Varun's family, Veena said, "I have known Lali ji (Varun's mother Lali Dhawan) for a long time; she used to come to Sunita ji's (Kapoor) residence during Karwa Chauth where I used to apply mehndi. Anil ji doesn't like the smell of mehndi but Sunita ji always applies henna on the festival. In fact, I'd also applied mehndi on Srideviji's palms on her first Karwa Chauth. So when it was time for Varun-Natasha's wedding, it had to be me. Lali ji even told me to recreate my traditional intricate designs for the family wedding."

As Natasha always wanted her Mehndi in sync with her wedding trousseau, Veena came up with a beautiful design and made Natasha look awesome with her ace artistry… "Everyone else had applied mehndi a day before Natasha. I didn't know that she was a designer but when she shared several beautiful designs and ideas, I followed the same. Natasha got her feet hennaed a day before the ceremony and, on the day of the ceremony, we applied mehndi on her hands."

Finally, she concluded doling out, "She is the bride; it has to be her choice. I strongly believe that the bride should be happy and she was, so I am glad. Varun also loved her mehndi. In fact, he also got a bit applied on his palm. Lali ji had told me the previous day to start the mehndi with an 'Om'. So, for Varun, it was only 'Om' and a 'N heart V'."









Here are a few 'Mehndi' functions pics shared by Varun Dhawan… The couple looked ultimate and were in all love sharing a lovely kiss.