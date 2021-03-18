Chehre Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Plans To Play A Faceoff Game With Emraan Hashmi

It is all known that Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to share the screen space with young actor Emraan Hashmi in his upcoming movie 'Chehre'. Off late, the makers of this movie have dropped the intriguing trailer on social media and created a buzz on social media. It is a complete different plot as it shows how Amitabh Bachchan finds the real culprit behind a crime and makes him accept it playing a game.

Along with sharing the trailer, Emraan also wrote, "Chehre Trailer

Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame?

#ChehreTrailer out now!

Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April."

Speaking about the trailer, it introduces Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's characters. Well, Big B is fighting for justice while Emraan wants to hide his crime. Big plans Emraan to accept the crime by playing a game with him along with his friends. Amitabh also looked amazing in this movie with his complete new look. His long beard and winter wear gave him an old man appeal. While Emraan essayed the role of a businessman.

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "T 3846 - Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame ?

#ChehreTrailer out now:

Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April."

Chehre is a multi-starrer flick that has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza.

Chehre movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. This flick will be released on 30th April, 2021…

Along with this movie, Big B is all set to entertain the audience with his 'Jhund' movie. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team. This movie will get released on 18th June, 2021.



