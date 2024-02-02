Cinema should show things that are not possible in real life; says Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' advocates for cinema to explore narratives beyond real-life experiences. Shahid asserts that the film's premise, involving a computer engineer (played by him) falling in love with a humanoid robot (portrayed by Kriti Sanon), may not have occurred in reality but expresses confidence in its ability to resonate with audiences.

In drawing parallels to iconic films like 'Mr. India' and 'Terminator,' Shahid emphasizes the importance of not limiting storytelling based on real-world possibilities. He cites the success of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator' franchise and Rajinikanth's 'Robot' as examples where audiences connected with imaginative and futuristic storylines.

Shahid shares his belief that cinema should venture into the realm of the impossible, asserting that films like 'Mr. India' became iconic without conforming to real-world constraints. He argues that the audience's primary concern is the quality of filmmaking, citing their appreciation for well-crafted movies.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' set to release soon and featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in unconventional roles, embodies the actor's belief in the power of cinema to transport audiences beyond the boundaries of reality. The film's unique premise and Shahid's conviction suggest an immersive cinematic experience that transcends conventional storytelling norms.