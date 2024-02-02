Live
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil warns of fresh stir, hunger strike from Feb 10
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
- Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition
- 2nd Test: To get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very awesome, says England's Shoaib Bashir
- WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023
- Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- In-form Hitaashee ends 22-month title drought with win in 3rd leg of women's pro Tour
- Sonia didn't want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
- ‘Dheera’ review: Entertains with thrills and action
- ISCR's 17th Annual Conference Showcases How Transformations In Clinical Research Are Paving the Way for Better Patient Outcomes
Just In
Cinema should show things that are not possible in real life; says Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' advocates for cinema to explore narratives beyond real-life experiences.
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' advocates for cinema to explore narratives beyond real-life experiences. Shahid asserts that the film's premise, involving a computer engineer (played by him) falling in love with a humanoid robot (portrayed by Kriti Sanon), may not have occurred in reality but expresses confidence in its ability to resonate with audiences.
In drawing parallels to iconic films like 'Mr. India' and 'Terminator,' Shahid emphasizes the importance of not limiting storytelling based on real-world possibilities. He cites the success of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator' franchise and Rajinikanth's 'Robot' as examples where audiences connected with imaginative and futuristic storylines.
Shahid shares his belief that cinema should venture into the realm of the impossible, asserting that films like 'Mr. India' became iconic without conforming to real-world constraints. He argues that the audience's primary concern is the quality of filmmaking, citing their appreciation for well-crafted movies.
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' set to release soon and featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in unconventional roles, embodies the actor's belief in the power of cinema to transport audiences beyond the boundaries of reality. The film's unique premise and Shahid's conviction suggest an immersive cinematic experience that transcends conventional storytelling norms.