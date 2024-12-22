December 2024 Bollywood Movies: A Glimpse of Action, Romance, and More

Some of the most awaited 2024 Bollywood movie releases will be released in December 2024, such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sitaare Zameen Par, etc., on different dates throughout the month. Below are the top 8 Indian films to watch in December 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun’s long-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule comes in the first week of December 2024 and follows the story of Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil will appear in the first film’s roles. Pre-orders for Pushpa 2: The Rule have already surpassed some of the most popular blockbusters, such as Pathaan and Gadar 2.

"Pushpa: The Rise saw Rashmika Mandanna reprise her role as Srivalli, the love interest of Pushpa. Fahadh Faasil, in contrast, played the villain SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whose incessant pursuit of Pushpa Raj was quite a thrill. It finished on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for a sequel that promises to deliver more action, power plays, and characters.

Pushpa 2: The RuleThe story of Pushpa Raj continues in a high-tempo mode in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The subtitle, ‘The Rule,’ is reminiscent of Pushpa’s rise to the throne and his struggle for supremacy over the smuggling of red sandalwood. Having been defeated on the ground and outside already in the first episode, Pushpa is a force of nature now.

Zero Se Restart

One of the most impressive films was 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. As a follow-up to its success, the developers created Zero Se Restart, a documentary that follows the setbacks experienced while creating 12th Fail. Directed, produced, and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie not only sheds light on the journey of filmmaking but also sends a message of courage and perseverance.

Baby John

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, & Jackie Shroff in Baby John, an action December 2024 Bollywood movie that depicts DCP Satya Verma taking on the identity of ‘Baby John’; having been lost in a tragic accident, DCP Verma pretends to kill himself in order to save his daughter and finds himself chased by his former foe, the politician Babbar Sher.

Filmed in the city environment, Baby John is the story of a tough, hard-nosed protagonist named John who gets sent to protect a child caught up in a dangerous plot. As a surreal alliance develops between the toughened hero and the naive boy, mayhem and fun ensue.

Jigra

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen in one of the best Bollywood action movies in December 2024. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, explores the arduous bond of sibling rivalry as Satya (Bhatt) sacrifices everything to save her brother Ankur (Raina) from a foreign prison.

Vanvaas

Vanvaas, starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Rajpal Naurang Yadav, tells the heart-wrenching story of a dying father with dementia and his family. The film explores family, honor, and sacrifice amidst the glitz and glamour of Varanasi.

In a rural setting in India, the film explores the relationship between ancient and modern concerns. Nana Patekar’s protagonist is a man of strength who feels robbed of his dignity and honor by the reality of being rejected by his society. In the story, he meets various characters, each depicting different features of society and the human condition, seeking justice, meaning, and salvation while in exile.

Agni

Agni, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher tells the inspirational story of heroic firefighters. In the film’s climax, central characters Vithal (Pratik Gandhi) and Samit (Divyenndu) work together to resolve a fire crisis in Mumbai.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s new Singham will premiere on OTT in the month of December. It stars a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor. The movie was released on Diwali 2024, and it did not go down well with audiences.

Sitare Zameen Par

Sitare Zameen Par, which has been seen as a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2007 cult film Tare Zameen Par, is adapted from the Spanish film Champions. It features Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh and is the heartwarming story of the Aderes basketball team in Burjassot, Valencia, that was founded for people with intellectual disabilities and achieved great success, winning 12 Spanish championships between 1999 and 2014.

Conclusion

In Bollywood, December 2024 is a year to close the year on a high note. The month contains multiple films from the heart-pumping thriller. No matter if you’re into a thrill ride or a heartwarming family tale, there’s something for everyone. These films would certainly grab the attention of the audience. So mark your December Bollywood movie calendar releases—it’s going to be a great Bollywood month!