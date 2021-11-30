December Calendar: Take A Look At The Movies And Shows That Are Releasing Both In The Theatres And OTT Platforms

Guys, it is the last month of the year 2021… So, the makers of both Tollywood and Bollywood are leaving no stone unturned in entertaining the audience! Along with Allu Arjun's most awaited movie Pushpa to Bollywood's multi-starrer Atrangi Re, there are a total of a dozen movies awaiting to release in this month. Along with them, the shows and original web series of OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Sony LIV along with AHA and Zee5 are ready to make us busy!

So we Hans India have listed down the movies and shows that are releasing in December… Take a look!

Bollywood

Tadap

Release Date: 3rd December, 2021

Star Cast: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

Genre: Romantic Action Drama (Remake of Telugu movie RX 100)

Director: Milan Lutharia

Being a romantic love tale, Ahan will be cheated by Tara and thus he seeks revenge from her and latter's father!

Cobalt Blue

Release Date: 3rd December

Release Platform: Netflix

Director: Sachin Kundalkar

Star Cast: Pratiek Babbar, Neelay Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman

Genre: Love Story

Well, it is a complete love tale as brother and sister fall in love with the same man and we need to wait and watch what happens next!

Bob Biswas

Release Date: 3rd December

Release Platform: Zee 5 OTT platform

Director: Diya Annapurna Ghosh

Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangadha Singh

Genre: Crime thriller

This movie is made basing the Bob Biswas character from Vidya Balan's Kahaani (2012) movie. He will be seen as a killer in the mask of an Insurance agent in that movie. Bob Biswas is the spin-off sequel to Kahaani and shows how Bob Biswas turned into a cold-blooded murderer.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Release Date: 10th December

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor

Genre: Romantic love tale

Ayushmann Khurrana who is a cross-functional athlete falls in love with the Zumba trailer Vaani Kapoor. But they face some problems which stop them from getting married.

83

Release Date: 24th December

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Kabir Khan

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Genre: 1983 Cricket world cup sequences! (Sports Drama)

Ranveer Singh is stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev and is all set to make us witness the 1983 cricket world cup special moments with his reel team!

Jersey

Release Date: 31st December

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar

Genre: Emotional sports drama

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. He will make his re-entry into the game for his son to prove his worth!

Velle

Release Date: 10th December

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Deven Munjal

Star Cast: Karan Deol, Anya Singh and Abhay Deol

Genre: Action drama

It is a story of 3 criminals along with a runway girl cross paths due to an incident and then we need to wait and watch which path they will choose!

Code Name Abdul

Release Date: 10th December

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Eshwar Gunturu

Star Cast: Tanishaa Mukherji and Khatera Hakimi

Genre: Spy thriller

Atrangi Re

Release Date: 24th December

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform

Director: Anand L Rai

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush

Genre: Love Tale

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will be forced to get hitched who come from two different regions! So, we need to wait and watch how will they adjusted to the situation! Akshay Kumar also will be seen as a magician in this movie!

Tollywood

1. Shyam Singha Roy

Release Date: 24th December, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sabastian, Jisshu Sengupta and Murali Sharma

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Genre: Action Drama

Being based on the re-incarnation plot, Nani essays a dual role in this movie. Although the plot is not revealed Nani is seen as a fighter in the trailer!

2. Akhanda

Release Date: 2nd December, 2021

Star Cast: Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Boyapati Sreenu

Genre: Action Drama

Well, even Balakrishna is essaying a dual role in this movie and will be seen as an 'Aghora'.

3. Pushpa: The Rise

Release Date: 17th December, 2021

Star Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapathi Babu

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Sukumar

Genre: Action Drama

Allu Arjun and the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in complete de-glamour roles while comedian-turned hero Sunil will essay the role of Mangalam Srinu in this action entertainer. Along with them, even Anasuya who will be seen as Dashayani is also playing a prominent role. Young actor Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist in this movie while the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling and that too in Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

4. Lakshya

Release Date: 10th December, 2021

Star Cast: Naga Shourya, Ketika Sharma and Jagapathi Babu

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Santhoshh Jagarlapudi

Genre: Sports Drama

Naga Shourya will essay the role of an archery player 'Pardhu' in this movie and showcase the story of the success in this movie!

5. Ghani

Release Date: 24th December, 2021

Star Cast: Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar and Jagapathi Babu, Jagapathi Babu, Nadiya, Tanikella Bharani, Naveen Chandra and Naresh

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Kiran Korrapati

Genre: Sports Drama

Being a sports drama Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in this movie…

6. Good Luck Sakhi

Release Date: 10th December, 2021

Star Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rajul Ramakrishna

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Genre: Sports Drama

Keerthy Suresh will essay the role of Sakhi in this movie and will be seen in a shooter's role who hails from rural Telangana area. She is often referred as 'Bad Luck Sakhi' and falls for the lead actor Adi Pinishetty who will be seen as a theatre artist. While Jagapathi Babu is seen as Sakhi's shooting coach and mentor. She will be trained under Jagapathi Babu after reaching the city.

Mollywood

Marakkar: The Lion Of The Arabian Sea

Release Date: 2nd December, 2021

Star Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent and Ashok Selvan

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Periodic drama

It is a periodic movie that takes us back to the 1502 and 1600 eras. This movie showcases the important life events of the rebellious naval chief, Mohammad Ali Marakkar a.k.a. Kunjali Marakkar IV. He is the first Indian Naval Commander and Indian freedom fighter who fought with the Portuguese for his motherland. His powerful strategies and war techniques made him win 16 battles. With this, he prevented the Portuguese to enter the Malabar Coast for more than 90 years.

Now let us check out the shows and web series which are releasing on the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix…

Amazon Prime

December 1

• A Discovery of Witches—Season 1

• A House Divided—Season 1

• Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

• Alex Cross

• All Is Lost

• Believe

• Bonanza—Season 1

• Brad Meltzer's Decoded—Season 1

• Christmas Everlasting

• Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

• Edward Scissorhands

• End Of Days

• Guess Who

• Hallmark Drama's Christmas Cookie Matchup—Season 1

• Halloween II

• Halloween III: Season of the Witch

• Hostages—Season 1

• Jennifer's Body

• Little Women

• Mistletoe Mixup

• Mr. Popper's Penguins

• My Crazy Ex—Season 1

• Pineapple Express

• Pineapple Express (Unrated)

• Roadkill—Season 1

• Ronin

• Sanford—Seasons 1 and 2

• Sanford And Son—Seasons 1 to 6

• Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas

• Sleepless In Seattle

• Soul Surfer

• Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

• The Gulf—Season 1

• The Hunt for Red October

• The Jeffersons—Seasons 1 to 11

• The Perfect Wedding Match

• The Proposal

• The Royal Tenenbaums

• The Tom & Jerry Show—Season 1

• The Thin Red Line

• The Usual Suspects

• The Waterboy

• Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

• Under The Tuscan Sun

• What's Love Got to do With It

• When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas—Season 7

• White As Snow

December 3

• Harlem—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

• Joe Bell

• We Are X

December 8

FC Bayern—Behind the Legend—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

December 9

The Ferragnez—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

December 10

• Encounter (Amazon Original Movie)

• LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico—Season 3 (Amazon Original Series)

• The Expanse—Season 6 (Amazon Original Series)

December 12

A Christmas Star

December 16

Theory Of Everything

December 17

• Boxing Day

• Christmas Is Cancelled

• With Love—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

December 19

Joy for Christmas

December 20

Who You Think I Am

December 21

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Original Movie)

December 23

Yearly Departed (Amazon Original Special)

December 31

Lady of the Manor

Time Is Up

Netflix

December 1

• JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — Netflix Anime

• Kayko and Kokosh — Netflix Family

• Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — Netflix Family

• Lost in Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series

• The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film

• Are You The One: Season 3

• Blood and Bone

• Body of Lies

• Bordertown: Mural Murders

• Chloe

• Chocolat

• Closer

• Death at a Funeral

• Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

• The Final Destination

• Final Destination 3

• Final Destination 5

• Fool's Gold

• The Fourth Kind

• Ink Master: Season 3

• Ink Master: Season 4

• Knight Rider 2000

• Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

• Law Abiding Citizen

• The Legend of Zorro

• Life

• Looper

• The Mask of Zorro

• Minority Report

• Pet Sematary (1989)

• Premonition

• Sabrina (1995)

• Soul Surfer

• Stepmom

• Stuart Little 2

• Sucker Punch

• Think Like a Man

• Tremors

• We Were Soldiers

• Wild Things

• Wyatt Earp

• December 2

• The Alpinist

• Coyotes — Netflix Series

• Escalona: Season 1

• SINGLE ALL THE WAY — Netflix Film

• The Whole Truth — Netflix Film

• December 3

• Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film

• Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series

• Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family

• Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series

• The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — Netflix Series

• Mixtape — Netflix Film

• Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

• Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family

December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

• December 6

• David and the Elves — Netflix Film

• Voir — Netflix Documentary

December 7

• Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family

• Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family

• Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy

December 9

• Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film

• Bathtubs Over Broadway

• Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series

• The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary

December 10

• Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film

• Aranyak — Netflix Series

• Back to the Outback — Netflix Film

• How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series

• Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series

• Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series

• The Shack

• Still Out of My League — Netflix Film

• Two — Netflix Film

• The Unforgivable — Netflix Film

December 11

• Fast Color

• The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series

December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

December 13

Eye in the Sky

December 14

• The Future Diary — Netflix Series

• Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Family

• StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family

December 15

• Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

• The Challenge: Season 12

• The Challenge: Season 25

• Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series

• The Giver

• The Hand of God — Netflix Film

• Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

• Masha and the Bear: Season 5

• Selling Tampa — Netflix Series

• Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

December 16

• A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film

• A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film

• Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

• Darkest Hour

• Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary

December 17

• Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family

• The Witcher: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 18

• Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series

• Oldboy

December 19

What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series

December 21

• Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy

• Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series

December 24

• 1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

• Don't Look Up — Netflix Film

• Minnal Murali — Netflix Film

• The Silent Sea — Netflix Series

• STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film

• Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film

• Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

• Single's Inferno — Netflix Series

• Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy

• Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary

December 26

Lulli — Netflix Film

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family

December 29

Anxious People — Netflix Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary

December 30

• Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

• Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film

December 31

• Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series

• The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film

• Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series

• Stay Close — Netflix Series

• Seal Team — Netflix Film

Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: December 1

• Disney Insider – Episode 109 "Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions"

• Hawkeye – Episode 103

Release Date: December 3

• Christmas… Again?!

• Disney Holiday Magic Quest

• Edward Scissorhands

• Ice Age

• Ice Age: Continental Drift

• Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

• Million Dollar Arm

• Mr. Popper's Penguins

• Diary of a Wimpy Kid

• The Rescue

Release Date: December 8

• The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

• Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

• Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

• Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

• Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

• Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

• Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney Insider – Episode 111 "Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice"

• Hawkeye – Episode 104

Release Date: December 10

Tron: Legacy

Release Date: December 15

• Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

• Gigantosaurus (S3)

• Life Below Zero (S17)

• Science Of Stupid (S8)

• Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere

• Hawkeye – Episode 105

Release Date: December 17

• Home Alone 4

• Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

• Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiere

Release Date: December 22

• Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

• Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

• Hawkeye – Episode 106 – Season Finale

Release Date: December 24

• Encanto

• King Tut In Color

• Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Release Date: December 29

• T.O.T.S. (S3)

• The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

Release Date: December 31

80s Top Ten (S1)

So guys, have a happy December and enjoy watching these blockbuster shows in the next month!!!