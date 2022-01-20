Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Her Inspiration For Gehraiyaan

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone is all set to make her come back to the screens with Gehraiyaan movie which deals with human emotions and relationships. Off late, the makers released the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the complicated relationships of the lead actors. Deepika also spoke to the media and doled out about her inspiration to work in this movie…

Deepika is essaying the bold character Alisha in this movie and said her role as a raw one. "I want to say bold but I also don't want to say bold because of the way we understand bold in our films and in the characters that we've seen. I'd say raw. For me this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable."

She also said how difficult it was to portray this role… "To be able to do that onscreen, it had to come from a very very deep place. So, yes, it's not to say I haven't experienced that before. I think to this extent where I had to really dig deep and visit places that aren't really the most pleasant from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, I think all of that put together it just came from a very very deep place".

Talking about her co-stars she said, "Dhairya is like an older brother whom I can call, Ananya is like a younger sister but so wise and talented. To see Sid's evolution from Gully Boy to this..to see this journey was great…".

She also finally concluded by saying, "To see how much everyone has grown over 2 years is the biggest takeaway from Gehraiyaan."

Gehraiyaan movie is directed by Shakun Batra and has Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa as the lead actors. Karan Johar is bankrolling this movie under his home banner Dharma Productions. It will be aired on Amazon Prime from 11th February 2022!