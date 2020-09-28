Bollywood's leading ladies Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali khan, and Shraddha Kapoor, who were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for enquiry presented themselves in front of the investigating officers for the second day also, it is learnt.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's custody has been extended up to 6th October. Bollywood's most sought after actress Deepika Padukone was subjected to interrogation for about five hours. We hear that Deepika has admitted to her chats with Karishma Prakash but had stated that the substance she had mentioned in the chat was not drugs but cigarettes.

The Bollywood actress reportedly said the 'maal she asked was not drugs but something else."

However, her justification was not accepted by the five-member team of NCB as they were not convinced with her statement.

We hear that the team which had even women officers felt that Deepika's probe has to be extended further. Deepika was asked to keep away her cellphone during the questioning, it is learnt. These actors were summoned by NCB in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling fan inside his room at his Bandra residence. The probe into the mystery surrounding his death has opened a can of worms after his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty spilled the beans on Bollywood's nexus with the drug mafia. With Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha admitting to being the drug kingpin supplying banned substances to Bollywood actors, the list of celebrities who are taking drugs has only grown.

The NCB is expected to summon more A list actors in the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the drug-film world link.