Deepika Padukone Wishes Her Dear Hubby Ranveer Singh Sharing A Quirky Video

Today being Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh's 36th birthday, he is all celebrating his special day with his family members. Deepika also took off from the sets for this day and is spending time with her dear husband. Karan Johar treated all the fans of Ranveer announcing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani movie. This is great news and made the day for the fans of this Bollywood's Khilji.

Off late, Deepika Padukone shared a quirky video on her Instagram and wished her dear husband in a special way!

Along with sharing this video, Deepika also wrote, "But since it's your Birthday, I'Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!❤️ @ranveersingh".

In this video, both Ranveer and Deepika are seen shaking their legs for "Twada Kutta…" song. They looked uber-chic wearing stylish outfits and made us go ROFL with their superb expressions. Deepika looked pretty wearing green trendy wear and birthday boy Ranveer sported in a white tee!



Along with Deepika, many other Bollywood actors showered their love on the birthday boy with their cool wishes. Take a look!



She wrote, "Dear Ranveer Singh,You are Mimi's FAVOURITE! And Mine too. Wish you a very happy birthday!! @ranveersingh



From Mimi & Me #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh #Mimi".

HBD Ranveer Singh!!!



