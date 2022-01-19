Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone is coming back to the big screens after a couple of years. She will be next seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' movie which deals with human emotions and relations. The movie was scheduled to release in this month itself but it is pushed to February due to some unknown reasons although it is an OTT release. As the release date is nearing, the makers are concentrating on the digital promotions and as a part of it they are all set to unveil the trailer of this movie tomorrow. Deepika, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya shared this happy news to all their fans through their social media pages…

Deepika Padukone

In this video, Deepika is seen saying, "Emotions will be seen deeper as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan". She also wrote, "Trailer out tomorrow! Don't forget to set your reminders! #GehraiyaanOnPrime Releasing 11th February".

The director of this movie Shakun Batra also shared the same video and wrote, "Can't wait to for you to dive into the world of #Gehraiyaan tomorrow. Trailer out tomorrow. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11."

On the other hand, Ananya Pandey also shared a small video on this special occasion and treated all her fans… Take a look!

She is seen doling out, "Love will get complicated as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan". She also wrote, "Come, dive into this magical world with us! Trailer out tomorrow. Don't forget to set your reminders! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11th".

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant looked intense in the video and he told "Choices will have consequences as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan". He wrote, "Make space in your hearts, we're coming to cause more than just a wave! Trailer out tomorrow. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11."

Dhairya Karwa

Finally, Dhairya who will be seen as the partner of Ananya Pandey said, "Relations will get twisted as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan". He also wrote, "So many twists and turns await you. Trailer out tomorrow, don't forget to set your reminders. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11."

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Shakun Batra and has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. This movie will be an OTT release and will hit Amazon Prime on 11th February, 2022!

Gehraiyaan movie is produced by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Jouska Films banners.