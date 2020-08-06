Deepika To Reprise Anushka's Role In Arundhati Hindi Remake?

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is likely to appear in the lead role of a movie, said to be a remake of a blockbuster Telugu flick. The movie is titled "Arundhathi" in Telugu. Rings a bell? Yes, the same movie which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

The movie had given a new image to South Indian coastal beauty Anushka Shetty in Telugu besides the movie becoming a box office hit.

Though Deepika hails from South India too, she is more recognised as a Bollywood actress after a series of her movies became hit in Bollywood.

She has acted in only one Kannada movie with sandalwood actor Real Star Upendra titled "Aishwarya', which too was a remake of a Telugu movie. Aishwarya was the remake of the Telugu flick Manmathudu which had Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role which was reprised by Real Star Upendra. The role of female lead Sonali Bendre was played by Deepika in her big-screen debut which happened in Kannada.

The Telugu version of the movie "Arundhati" was helmed by Kodi Ramakrishna and starred Sonu Sood and Divya Nagesh among others. The movie was a record box office hit for the reason that it was for the first time that a heroine oriented movie in Telugu achieved this feat.

This horror movie that was released in 2009 gave a different image to Anushka Shetty and also changed her star status. Now, we hear that Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind is dreaming of remaking "Arundhati" in Hindi. Deepika apparently has been zeroed in to portray her character in two shades and Allu Arvind is reportedly confident that Deepika will pay justice to the role.

The buzz is that discussions to bring Deepika on board are underway. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation from the actors or makers on this project.

Deepika recently stepped into Tollywood as a lead actress with Prabhas and we hear she will be paid a whopping remuneration. It's not known how much the Bollywood actress will demand the ensuing movie. It is said that this movie will be produced in collaboration with a big Bollywood production house.

If all goes well, the Arundhati Hindi remake will be a challenging role for Deepika for she has never explored the horror genre till now.