Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp Messages To Manager Asking Drugs: Full Text

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death seems to have opened a pandora's box for movie celebrities. There are new skeletons tumbling out of the cupboard each day.



The last we heard was the names of Rakul Preet and Sara Ali Khan being dropped during an NCB Inquiry. Now, the drug trail has reached Bollywood's A list actress Deepika Padukone.



The NCB which is exploring every angle and carefully scrutinising every bit of information has stumbled upon interesting chat conversations between drug peddlers and managers of A list actors.



Initially, it was being reported that the names were saved with just an alphabet. After more scrutiny some big names have come out in the open. One of them is that of Deepika Padukone.



As per reports, Deepika's manager is reported to have asked 'maal hash' for the actress. The K is said to be that of Karishma, Deepika's manager. The NCB summoned Karishma Prakash for questioning.



It may be recalled that Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager, Jaya Saha's came up in the messages with her which has now led to the drug link to Bollywood.



Here's a peek into WhatsApp conversation between Deepika and her manager...



At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) 'D' writes: K...Maal you have?



At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) 'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...



At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want



At 10:07, Deepika writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee



At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it



At 10:12, Deepika writes: Hash na?



At 10:12, Deepika writes: Not weed



At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko



At 10:15: Deepika writes: 1130/12ish



At 10:15: Deepika writes: Till what time is Shal there?



K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12



This WhatsApp conversation was put out in public domain by a leading English TV channel. The news has shocked Bollywood and made A-listers jittery.

