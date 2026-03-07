‘Dhurandhar 2’ trailer promises bigger action

The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2 has been released, raising excitement among fans with its intense action sequences and gripping storyline. The sequel appears to take the scale and intensity of the first film to a new level, further increasing anticipation ahead of its worldwide release on March 19.

The trailer begins from the point where the first installment ended, following the death of Rahman Dacait. It suggests that Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, is set to rise as the new power figure in Lyari town in Karachi. As the story progresses, Hamza faces several powerful adversaries who control different criminal networks.

Among his key opponents are SP Chaudhary Aslam, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt, Major Iqbal played by Arjun Rampal, along with Uzair Baloch and Jameel Jamali, played by Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi respectively. The central plot revolves around Hamza’s battle against these influential figures and his quest for revenge.

The trailer also offers glimpses into Hamza’s past, revealing his original identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It hints at emotional conflict as his wife, Yalina Jamali, played by Sara Arjun, may turn against him after discovering the truth about his identity.

Packed with stylish visuals, slick editing and energetic background music, the trailer has impressed viewers and created high expectations for the film’s action, music and storytelling.

Written, produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 will have paid premiere shows on March 18 before its global theatrical release the following day. Fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting the film’s arrival in theatres.