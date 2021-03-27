Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldives 

Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding in February. She has posted a string of images on Instagram from the trip. One picture, where Dia poses with her step daughter, has particularly captured social media fancy.

In the images, Dia is in perfect holiday mood, dressed light summerwear, big rounded shades and a hat, as she poses against the backdrop of the sea, the beach, blue sky and island flora. The photographs have been clicked by Vaibhav.

"Cast Away' let's play Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun Thank you @travelwithjourneylabel @jamanafaru_maldives for another perfect day. Photos by Him (Getting better)," Dia wrote.

Dia got married to Vaibhav last month. The actress had

then shared that the wedding was completely biodegradable.

The high point of the wedding was a vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest.