Dilip Kumar - End of an institution says Bollywood celebrities

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan described Kumar as an "institution" and said the actor defined Indian cinema forever. He tweeted: "An institution has gone ... Whenever the history of Indian cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar' and 'after Dilip Kumar'. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to his family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened."





Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar seemed heartbroken that her beloved 'Yusuf bhai' had left behind her grieving younger sister. The two legends have always shared a close bond and considered each other as siblings from different mothers. On learning about Kumar's death, she tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to how an era has ended and how she's yet to gain closure from the loss. She thanked him for giving her some beautiful memories to cherish over the years.





South Indian actor and idol Chiranjeevi Konidela posted a black and white image of his encounter with Kumar. He tweeted: "An era comes to an END in the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace."





Actor Ajay Devgn claimed he was unprepared for Kumar's passing away. Often called the tragedy king of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar's loss was felt by actors and talents spanning several generations.





Bollywood actor Salman Khan described Dilip Kumar as the 'best actor Indian cinema has ever seen'. He also posted an image of the two where Khan is clutching his arm in an endearing manner.





Akshay Kumar :"To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar sir has taken the entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om





Sanjay Dutt reminisced about the good times that he spent with Kumar over the years. He tweeted: "So many special moments with Dilip Saab... He was like a father figure in my life. A huge loss for the film fraternity and for all of us, we have lost a legend today. My deepest condolences to Sairaji. May God give her strength in this tough time."





Actress Huma Qureshi tweeted about how she didn't know how to mourn the loss of Dilip Kumar. She described him as a hero that left her spell bound as an audience. She tweeted: "The Greatest ... Ever. Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spell-bound by your genius."





Director and choreographer Farah Khan turned nostalgic as she remembered Kumar with a mixture of reverence and respect. She tweeted: "I must have been all of four years old when I saw my first stampede. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception, the guests went mad, especially the women, the stage broke. There was hysteria. #Legend. My deepest condolences to #Sairaji and his family. His legacy continues."





Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar put up a succinct tweet and wrote: "Deepest condolences to Sairaji and family."





Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon described Kumar as one of the kindest souls that she knew. She tweeted: "A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled. A true giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar. OmShanti."





Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar described Kumar as his ultimate "childhood hero". He tweeted: "You were the sole inspiration for me to get into films. From an Actor to an Institution you effortlessly crossed into Immortality decades ago. Today as you start your final journey let me say - never ever will there be another like you Sir. #DilipKumar."





South Indian actor Prakash Raj described Dilip Kumar as an actor who lived a full life. He tweeted: "A legend ... an inspiration ... thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji. RIP."





Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to the actor by looking back on her encounter with Kumar fondly. She claims that she was fortunate enough to interact with the star personally. She tweeted: "I was fortunate to have spent some time with him both on & off screen and I'll cherish those memories forever. Praying for the peace of his departed soul & my heartfelt condolence to the family."





Bollywood actor Sunny Deol described Kumar's absence as the 'end of an era' and said that the actor will always be missed.





Singer Adnan Sami posted a series of images where he is seen with Kumar in several stages of his life. He tweeted: "I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my father's first cousin from Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf 'Lala'. He was very loving to me. 'Khuda Paiman Lala Jan'."





Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee hoped that Kumar would rest in peace. He tweeted: "No one like you! Have a great journey from here on Master. Rest in peace."





Suniel Shetty also felt that Kumar's death spelt the end of an era. He tweeted: "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in peace."





Indian politician Shashi Tharoor , who is known for his extensive vocabulary, wrote that "immortals never die". He also tweeted: "Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only out the lamp because the dawn has come" #Dilip Kumar's work shines on, wrote Tharoor.





