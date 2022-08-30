Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Jogi’ Trailer Is Out

Bollywood's young actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming movie 'Jogi'… This time he picked an intense thriller which is based on true events. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased us the glimpse of the intense plot. The movie is made basing the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi and will showcase how the Sikhs were made to leave the city forcefully!

Diljit shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Mittar Pyare Nu Haal Mureedan Da Kehna 16th September, only on Netflix! #Jogi #JogiOnNetflix @netflix_in @ihimanshumehra @aliabbaszafar @aazfilms @sukhmanisadana @amyradastur93 @mohdzeeshanayyub @hitentejwani @pareshpahuja @kumudkmishra".

Going with the trailer, it showcases how Diljit and his family are seen enjoying their meal. But suddenly a mob attacks their neighbourhood asking them to vacate the place and burns the house violently. After a violent incident in Delhit, all the Sikhs were made leave the city making them responsible. Their houses were burnt and even many people were killed in the riots. In the trailer, Diljit is seen essaying the role of Jogi and stands by his family and community to save them from the gun shots. His courage and valour made him look terrific in the trailer and upped the expectations on the movie.

Netflix also shared the trailer of the Jogi movie and wrote, "Jinke hausle buland ho, unki himmat todna namumkin hota hai. Aisa hi hai sadda Jogi. Watch @diljitdosanjh in and as Jogi - a story about friendship, courage and hope. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix! #Jogi #JogiOnNetflix"

Speaking to the media, Diljit also doled out, "The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I have grown up hearing about real life experiences and stories about the riots and the era. In fact, I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story."

Jogi movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be directly aired on Netflix from 16th September, 2022! The movie also has an ensemble cast of Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani.