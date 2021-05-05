Disha Patani Says 'It Is So Painful To See So Much Suffering All Around'

Mumbai: Bollywood's ace actress Disha Patani is all happy as she is all set to entertain the audience with her next movie 'Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai'. Sharing screen space with Salman Khan will definitely make her shine on the big screens. Well, amid the present Covid-19 conditions, all the release dates of the movies are postponed. Even Radhe movie's release date is also pushed ahead.

Off late, Disha Patani spoke to the media and said it's all disheartening witnessing what's happening around.



She started off by saying, "It has been a tough time for everyone, more so for those who have been struggling with basic necessities. It's painful to see so much suffering all around, but what we can do to make it less difficult is take precautions, mask up, get vaccinated and extend help to all those in need".



She also hoped for normalcy and added, "We all are in this together and I pray for everyone's safety and well being. I hope we, and our country comes out of this crisis as soon as possible."



Speaking about the movie, Disha said, "The multi-platform release was our best option given the existing situation at hand. Theatre owners had appealed to Salman (Khan) sir to get them out of this slump by releasing Radhe in theatres. So, along with releasing in parts where theatres aren't shut, the audiences can watch the film at the comfort of their home too, I feel glad that we're able to entertain the audience in such tough times".



Speaking about her collaboration with Salman Khan after (Bharat), she said, "He's a great human being and always makes everyone comfortable. He's so inspiring and I'm very grateful that I got the opportunity to work with such a superstar of the country once again."



She also concluded doling about her "Seetimaar…" song in the movie, "It was pretty difficult prepping for the song because it was the first time I was working with Prabhudeva sir (also the director of Radhe). But he was very patient with me. It was a different choreography but it was so much fun".



"My character in a film matters the most but if I get a good song in the film, then it does make me very happy because I love dancing."