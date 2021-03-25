Top
Disha Patani slays the beach look in new post

Actress Disha Patani
Actress Disha Patani 

Actress Disha Patani sends the mercury soaring with her new social media post, looking sultry in two-piece beachwear

Actress Disha Patani sends the mercury soaring with her new social media post, looking sultry in two-piece beachwear.

With minimal make-up, the actress wears a two-piece with a slim white wrap around her waist. She stands bare feet on sand.

Disha prefers to do the image do all the taking and avoids a worded caption. She uploaded an emoticon of a koala in a hammock, though, along with the image, suggesting holiday vibes. The actress regularly posts pictures in beachwear flaunting her well-toned and fit frame.

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham. She will also be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".


