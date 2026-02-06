5 Tejas fighter jets ready for IAF delivery: HAL

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday said that five LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF), even as it addressed concerns over delays caused by engine supplies from US firm GE Aerospace.

In a statement, HAL said the five aircraft incorporate all major contracted capabilities and meet the specifications agreed upon with the IAF. The clarification comes amid concerns over delays in the Tejas Mk1A programme, which is a key pillar of the IAF’s fighter induction plan.

HAL also confirmed that nine additional LCA Mk1A aircraft have already been built and flown. These aircraft will be cleared for delivery once engines are received from GE. So far, HAL has received five engines, and the company said the overall supply situation from GE is improving.

“All design and development issues identified are being addressed in an expedited manner,” HAL said, adding that it is in active discussions with the IAF to deliver the aircraft soon.

Recently, HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr DK Sunil told India Today that five LCA Mk1A deliveries are scheduled within the current year. He said HAL will engage with the IAF for acceptance of the aircraft, reflecting the company’s confidence in meeting near-term timelines despite supply-chain challenges.

HAL further said that the future engine delivery outlook from GE aligns with its production and delivery plans. The company assured stakeholders that it would meet the delivery guidance projected for the current financial year.