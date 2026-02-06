Andhra University receives bomb threat email

Visakhapatnam: In what seems to be a shocking development, Andhra University received a bomb threat through an email on Thursday.

The mail triggered anxiety among AU officials who alerted the police with immediate effect.

The mail from unidentified persons was addressed to the Principals of the AU College of Engineering and Women’s Engineering College.

Swinging into action, the police, under the directions of City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi, carried out thorough inspections at the college campuses deploying bomb disposal squads.

The university officials heaved a sigh of relief following the searches as the III Town police confirmed that the campus’s free of explosives.

Based on the request made by the university authorities, the police launched a detailed probe into the incident.

With a host of significant international maritime events such as IFR, MILAN and IONS lined up in Visakhapatnam next, the bomb threat unfolded tense moments around the campus.

As a precautionary measure, security beefed up at the campus.