Double XL Trailer: Sonakshi And Huma Team Up To Prove Themselves To The World

It is all known that young and talented actresses of Bollywood Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi teamed for a complete entertainer 'Double XL'. They also gained weight for this movie to best fit the roles. From a few days, the makers are creating noise on social media with frequent updates from the movie and today, they unveiled the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the emotional and entertaining plot.

Both the lead actresses Sonakshi and Huma shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Sonakshi also wrote, "Rajshri and Saira are hungry to turn their dreams into reality! Get ready to be a part of their journey. #DoubleXL trailer out now -https://bit.ly/DoubleXL-Trailer In cinemas on 4th Nov 2022. #baatmeinWAZANhai @aslisona @iamhumaq @iamzahero @mahatofficial #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vipuldshahofficial @ashwinvarde @bahlrajesh #MudassarAziz

@saqibsaleem @satramramani @shivchanana @milind_jog @seth_kanishk @sohailsen @jimmysheirgill @shikhardofficial @niki_walia @kanwaljit19 @sachinshroff1 @alkabadolakaushal @dollysingh @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @wakaoofilms @elemen3entertainment @optimystixmedia @aafilms.official".

The trailer starts off with Huma dreaming off attending a party with the star cricketer Shikar Dhawan but then she is scolded by her mother for waking up late. But then she is seen opening up about her dream of turning into sports presented but she faces rejection due to her size. On the other hand, Sonakshi being fashionable wants to become run a fashion travelogue but she also faces rejection with the same reason! Thereafter these two meet and share their problems and concentrate on their strengths rather than their size. So, we need to wait and watch how will they prove themselves to the world and break the barriers!

Going with the earlier released teaser, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are seen sitting on a bench discussing the beauty standards set by society. Even Huma also says that one cannot hide their fat and it will be visible in some or the other way. Their dialogues, "No matter how much you tuck your tummy in, jeans always get stuck around the thighs." "And boys' demands are weird. They want a big bust and a small waist" also made the teaser interesting! The same scene is added to the trailer at the end!

Double XL movie is directed by Satramm Ramani and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz under the T-Series banner. It also has Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in other important roles.

This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 4th November, 2022…

Sonakshi is also part of Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness movie which is being directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha. It is being produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani under the Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures banners. This movie also has Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the prominent roles. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2023!