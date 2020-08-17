Drishyam Movie Director Nishikant Kamat Dies At 50 With Multiple Organ Failure

Bollywood's young director Nishikant Kamat dies due to multiple organ failure in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was suffering from liver Cirrhosis from past two years and finally breathed his last a few hours ago. Nishikant's friend Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the news through his Twitter handle…

In this post, Riteish dropped the throwback image of Nishikant and wrote, "I will miss you, my friend…"

According to the sources, Nishikant died due to multiple organ failure in AIG hospital, Gachibowli. He was admitted in the hospital on 31st July complaining of fever and excessive fatigue. "It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed an improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension," the statement read.

A few Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Nimrit Kaur and Randeep Hooda took to their Twitter and paid their condolences…

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

Ajay Devgn worked with Nishikantfor Hindi remake of Drishyam… He tweeted, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."

Even Randeep Hooda also shared grief on Twitter page…

He wrote, "Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I'm sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat."

Bollywood actress Nimrit Kaur also paid her tribute to Nishikant…

Condoling his death, actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Really sorry to learn of the untimely passing away of NishikantKamat. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for all his loved ones."

Earlier there were rumours that Nishikant died today morning at 10:30 AM. But RiteishDeshmukh cleared off them and mentioned that Nishikant is still fighting…