‘Dunki’ trailer: Pefectly blended

Shah Rukh Khan-led film “Dunki” is one of the most awaited projects in recent times. The film’s protagonist King Khan recent form with “Pathaan” and “Jawan” is the main reason for the anticipation. Helmed by the talented filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is scheduled to grace the big screens on December 21, 2023. The film’s trailer has finally arrived on digital platforms. The trailer presents a promising combination of fun and emotion, reminiscent of the experiences we have encountered in Hirani’s past works.

Set in 1995 in the small town of Laltu in Punjab, the narrative follows Hardayal Singh Dhillon, also known as Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), a wrestler, and his four companions – Manu (Taapsee), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), Buggu (Vikram Kochhar), and Balli (Anil Grover) – all eager to embark on a journey to London.

Faced with the challenge of not knowing English, they enroll in an English coaching center but struggle to grasp the language. In the midst of this, they make the daring decision to move to London illegally, enduring bullets and enduring considerable pain and pressure. The resolution of their journey unfolds on the big screens.

The trailer delivers a well-balanced blend of humor and emotion that is sure to captivate audiences. Shah Rukh Khan is set to provide another entertaining performance. Produced by Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios, the film’s music is composed by Pritam.