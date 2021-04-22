Earth Day 2021: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza And A Few Other Bollywood Stars Share Posts Appreciating Nature

It is all known that the Earth is now polluted with inhuman activities. From pollution to killing animals and destroying forests, man is doing everything with all the selfish deeds. Excessive development in the name of modernized worldis burning the earth.

Apart from sharing the slogans to protect nature, we should do all things which make nature fill with the lush green aura.

On this Earth Day, let's all take an oath to protect nature and plant the saplings. Even most of the Bollywood celebs also shared beautiful messages on their Twitter and Instagram pages motivating and creating awareness among their fans.

Dia Mirza









Through this beautiful video, Dia urged their fans to join an environmental organization, plant a tree, cut the waste food, recycle and buy local goods to help and protect the nature. She also jooted down, "Verified

What action will you take this #EarthDay2021 to make a positive impact on the environment ♻️🌳🐯? There's an app to help you on your journey in support of the @unitednations #ActNow campaign – check out actnow.aworld.org, log your #ClimateAction & share it with the #RestoreOurEarth #ForNature #ForPeopleForPlanet #GlobalGoals

@unep @unsdgadvocates @antonioguterres @uninindia".









She also has a conversation with 'Compost Queen' Vaani. The whole video made us know many things about nature and how we need to protect it. Dia also wrote, "Happy Earth Day 2021 🌎🌳♻️🦋 Down To Earth with Vani

This #EarthDay2021 join me in conversation with this incredible 'Butterfly Mother' or as many even describe her as 'Compost Queen' @wormrani 🦋💚 I have followed Vani Murthy with awe and admiration and I am delighted to share her magic with you all!

Here we explore the many ways we can all live sustainable lives and restore, protect and connect with nature ♻️".

Katrina Kaif









Along with sharing a beautiful pic of herself which is clicked amid lush green pond and also shared the quote of Albert Einstein. She also wrote, "#tb to a day at one of the most beautiful places on 🌎 makes you appreciate days like these, just being out in nature.

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭

- 𝐑𝐚𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧.

𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫

- 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐄𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧.

#worldearthday".

Kajol









She shared a throwback pic and wrote, "Beleaf it or not, the trees give us so much more than Wifi 🧘‍♀️🍃#EarthDay #ClimateAction".

Karisma Kapoor









She also shared a beautiful pic which was clicked amid snow mountains. ""In all things of Nature there is something of the marvelous" - Aristotle

#worldearthday🌎 may our planet always be blessed 🌳🦋🏔♻️💚".

Kangana Ranaut





Whether we eat, wear or build,every thing we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/S2vgvqYjgr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 22, 2021





Kangana shared a couple of beautiful pics where she is seen planting a sapling and enjoying at her vacay amid picturesque locations. She also wrote, "Whether we eat, wear or build, everything we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay".

Anupam Kher





This #EarthDay, I'm joining @NatGeo in sharing one of the places on the planet that matters most to me: Home that we built for Dulari in Shimla! The video is 3yrs old. 1st day there! Celebrate your love for the planet with me by sharing a spot you care about. 😍#ShareYourSpot!! pic.twitter.com/OMbvULm9ZD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 22, 2021





He shared a beautiful video of the new house which was built for their mother Dulari Kher in Shimla.

Alia Bhatt













Regina Cassandraa











Regina dropped a few beautiful pics from her joy-filled vacation and wrote, "Because it's #Earthday and I can't be preachy about how even throwing your garbage in the bin and NOT on the road can help. I'll just share some lovely pics of me enjoying my time on earth. Also, do check out earthday.org if you think you have the time to be conscious!

#whatonearthareyoudoing".

Happy Earth Day… Please protect nature and Earth!!!