Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor Holds The Mask And Poses With Attitude In Paris

It is all known that the sequel of the blockbuster movie Ek Villain is on cards and ace actors of Bollywood Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham are the lead cast! Being the spiritual sequel of this movie, it also has glam dolls Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria while Tollywood's senior actor JD Chakravarthy will be seen as Inspector in this film. As the movie is all set to hit the screens in the next month, the makers kick-started their digital promotions and Arjun Kapoor also promoted the movie in Paris by holding the mask… He is on his birthday vacation and flew to Paris along with his dear girlfriend Malaika Arora a few days ago. They are also dropping amazing pics on social media throwing major lovebirds' goals!

He shared a few pics with the mask on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Arjun Kapoor looked handsome holding the yellow mask and sported in a suit! Sharing the pics, he also wrote, "#EkVillain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way! #EkVillainReturns @adrien_lachappelle @thejohnabraham @dishapatani @tarasutaria #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @ektarkapoor @mohitsuri @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @amulvmohan @aseemarrora @balajimotionpictures @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #BalajiMotionPictures @shivchanana".

Ek Villain Returns movie is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under the Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series banners. This movie also has J D Chakravarthy as inspector. This veteran Tollywood actor is once again back to the big screens with a powerful cop role. It is definitely a treat for all his fans too.

Well, Arjun Kapoor is also part of 'The Lady Killer' movie which has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress. He is also part of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial Kuttey which has an ensemble cast of Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.

Ek Villain Returns movie will hit the big screens on 29th July, 2022!