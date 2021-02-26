Ekta Kapoor proud of her film 'Pagglait'

Producer Ekta Kapoor is thrilled with the way her film Pagglait has turned out. She has co-produced the film, starring Sanya Malhotra, with Guneet Monga, and took to Instagram on Thursday to share her appreciation for the project. She appreciated each and every person of the team in her post. Pagglait will see a digital release soon. This will be Sanya's third release on OTT after Ludo and Shakuntala Devi. The film was announced in November 2019 and the shoot was wrapped up in two months. The story of the film revolves around a young girl from a small town who sets out on a journey of self discovery and purpose, looking for answers on love and belonging. The film has been directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.