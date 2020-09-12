X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Elnaaz Norouzi home quarantines on return to Mumbai from Germany

Elnaaz Norouzi home quarantines on return to Mumbai from Germany
x

Elnaaz Norouzi home quarantines on return to Mumbai from Germany

Highlights

Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is back in Mumbai after a six-month stay in Germany, and has opted for mandatory home quarantine

Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is back in Mumbai after a six-month stay in Germany, and has opted for mandatory home quarantine.

"I am so glad to be back. Currently, I am doing my quarantine period. There are multiple projects lined up and I can't wait to get back on the sets. I had a great time in Spain and Germany. I learned as much as I could -- be it cooking, gardening, or other things," Elnaaz said.

Although she spent her time in Germany, she made a trip to Spain, too. "We went on a holiday to Mallorca islands in Spain as the situation eased out a bit. The world is going through a difficult time and we all can do nothing but to do our bit to stay healthy and safe -- for ourselves and for everyone around us."

Elnaaz rose to fame with her performance in web-series such as "Sacred Games'' and "Abhay". "I am happy to be back, though I am staying indoors for now. I urge everyone to stay safe and follow the rules."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X