Emotional Song 'Dhaagon Se Baandhaa' From Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan Movie Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all busy with a handful of movies. At present, he is all set to treat his fans and the movie buffs with a complete family entertainer 'Raksha Bandhan' movie which showcases the beautiful and lovely bond between a brother and his 4 sisters. As the release date is nearing, the makers are unveiling the video songs and are creating hype on the movie. Off late, they unveiled the "Dhaagon Se Baandhaa…" song and once again made us go emotional!

Akshay Kumar and Anand L Rai shared the video song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Akshay also wrote, "Jitna yeh bhai-behene ladte hai usse kai zyada ek dusre se pyaar bhi karte hai! #DhaagonSeBaandhaa song from #RakshaBandhan is out, tune in now. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August @aanandlrai @bhumipednekar #HimanshuSharma @kanika.d @realhimesh @kamil_irshad_official @arijitsingh @shreyaghoshal @vijayganguly @sadiaakhateeb @deepikapoo @smrithisrikanth @sahejmeen #AlkaHiranandani @cypplofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @vbfilmwala".

Going with the song, it showcases hoe Akshay and his sisters turn emotional in the wedding… He reminisces all the beautiful moments spend with his elder sister during her wedding and also performs every ritual with much happiness and sends her to in-laws house with a heavy heart.

Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters. Akshay faces problems in fulfilling the needs of his family as he owns a small chat shop. He also faces trouble in finding good matches for them and also promises to marry Bhumi only after he sends his sisters to their in-laws' houses!

Raksha Bandhan movie is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by the Aanand L. Rai, Alka Hiranandani under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress and it will be her union with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie.

Raksha Bandhan movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, 2022 on the occasion of this auspicious festival!