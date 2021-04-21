Emraan Hashmi Opens Up On His Views About The Second Wave Of Pandemic

It is all known that the second wave of the deadly virus Covid-19 is creating a health emergency situation in the country. More positive cases are resulting in the second wave than the first one. Especially when we speak about Mumbai and Delhi, these two cities are facing a lot of issues and the positive cases in those places are doubling every day. Thus Maharashtra CM Uddhav ji and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal have opted for the lockdown.



Well, most of the Bollywood actors like, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal, Tara Sutaria, Bappi Lahari, Katrina Kaif and a few others have got in contact with this novel virus. Most of them are recovered and are back to their normalcy.



Well, the second wave is showing its power on Bollywood as many shootings have once again been halted and the release dates have been postponed. On this issue, B-Town's ace actor Emraan Hashmi shared his views and spoke to the media.



Speaking about the elders in his family and a child, Emraan doled out, vaccination announcement for the above 18 years is a very good decision. "The announcement for providing vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 is something that makes me hopeful that things will get better. Businesses will get back on track and we get on to the other side of this pandemic sooner.

But we must also not forget that this is just the beginning. We are far from getting that wonder figure in the vaccination drives. Right now is the time for everyone to act responsibly about things around them. The second wave of the pandemic seems to be really bad. Everything boils down to individual responsibility for hygiene, and for following all the health and safety protocols, irrespective."



Speaking about Emraan's work front, he will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre movie. This is a multi-starrer flick that has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza. Chehre movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners.



The makers released an official statement regarding the postponement of the release date, "Due to the rising cases of COVID 19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice. We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audience theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with a mask and don't forget to use sanitiser."