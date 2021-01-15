Esha Gupta flaunts perfect hourglass figure in new post

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta on Friday shared a stunning picture flaunting perfect curves in a post she has shared on social media.



Esha posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a beach. To caption the image, Esha wrote: "Flow."

Esha, who is known for her work in films such as Jannat 2, Rustom, Commando 2 and Baadshaho among many other films, often treats her fans with steamy images. In December, the actress posted a shirtless image on social media to bid goodbye to 2020. The actress was last seen as a police officer in the web series "REJCTX2" last year.