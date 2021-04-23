Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Her Experiences After Testing Covid-19 Positive

Bollywood's young actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo movie was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back. Well, she is all recovered now and is back to normalcy. She spoke to the media about her Coronavirus experiences and said, "People think Covid-19 is not real, just a name to scare. But it is".

She started off by saying, "We have to realise that Covid could happen to anyone. People think there's no need to wear masks. But it is real and every other person I know is getting infected. Some are lucky and are able to get better while others are not and are really struggling. The only thing we can do is be safe and follow caution. Apart from that, you can't do much and you have to go through it. I had pain and discomfort during the first 10 days but I am young, and not a co-morbid case, so I recovered."

She also suggested to all her fans if they feel they have symptoms they need to get tested and then isolate themselves. "But one shouldn't burden the system either. Just because you have money, doesn't mean you test often. I have heard of people who get tests unnecessarily. Follow your doctor's advice. The system is already burdened and one should get tests only if you have symptoms. Because of you, someone who is serious might get their reports delayed and their life might be at stake,"

Speaking about getting back to work, "Right now, the priority is not getting back to work or shooting... at the cost of people's lives? No. We have to keep people safe, be responsible and can't be frivolous. We can't think theatre kholna hai, kyunki so many people are falling sick, and there are not enough hospital beds, or medical facilities."

She concludes by saying, "When you are working, things feel fine as one focuses on work. But when you are uncertain then the idle mind troubles you. This is the second year in a lockdown situation so, we feel all sorts of emotions. Some days are lazy, and on other days, you want to conquer the world. There are days when I feel productive and days when I am completely useless. And that's okay. I feel your mental and physical health and that you are alive is the biggest gift that you have".