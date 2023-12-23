Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on her journey

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, renowned for her debut in the sports drama film "Dangal," is celebrating the seventh anniversary of its release. The film, depicting the inspiring journey of wrestler Geeta Phogat and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, featured Fatima in the pivotal role of Geeta Phogat, portraying the biographical narrative of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.



Beyond being a cinematic masterpiece, "Dangal" emerged as a cultural phenomenon, resonating with audiences across the nation. Fatima's portrayal of the real-life wrestling champion garnered widespread acclaim and admiration.

Reflecting on her incredible journey, Fatima expressed, "It’s been seven years since 'Dangal,' a film that marked my debut in cinema and gave me happy tears, joy, and timeless memories. From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Dhak Dhak,’ my film career has been a roller coaster ride of emotions with happiness, tears, joys, and sorrows.”

Acknowledging the significance of her character Geeta Phogat, she added, “Geeta Phogat will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’m grateful for all the love this character has received. Here’s to seven years of stepping into her shoes, to the ‘Dangal’ family that made it possible, and to the magic of this amazing film.”

As Fatima celebrates this milestone, she pays tribute to the enduring impact of "Dangal" on her career and expresses gratitude to the audience for their unwavering love and support.