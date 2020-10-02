Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap questioned

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was questioned in a rape case filed by an actor last week. The Producer-Director has called the allegations that he raped the actor at his house in 2013 as "baseless" and said he intends to take legal action in the matter. His lawyer Priyanka Khimani is also at the police station. The summons was issued after the actor met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari along with Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeking Kashyap's arrest.She had questioned the "delay" in arresting Anurag Kashyap and said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken.

On Monday, while addressing the media with Minister Athawale, the actor had said she is facing a threat to her life and demanded Y-plus security. thawale, who has backed the actor's demand for Kashyap's arrest and security cover, said his party RPI(A) would protect her.

The actor had recently accused Kashyap of forcing himself on her in 2013. According to the actor, he had named three other actors as being "just a call away." In response, she claimed to have told Kashyap, "You have given a chance to Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, Huma Qureshi... they are so nominal looking girls. Generally, directors don't give them chance but you have done a great job. But I am not mentally prepared for this right now (sic)."

The filmmaker has issued a statement through his lawyer stating that he was "deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him".