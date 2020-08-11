Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat Gets Hospitalized And Is In Critical Condition

Young filmmaker Nishikant Kamat gets hospitalized and according to the sources, his condition is critical. He was joined in a private hospital in Hyderabad. Well, Kamat suffered from liver cirrhosis in the past and now this disease has relapsed and this is the reason behind his critical condition.



Kamat is an ace director and is known for his films like Drishyam, Madaari and Mumbai Meri Jaan. This young filmmaker is also an actor and showed off his ace acting skills in a few Marathi movies like Saatchya Aat Gharat.

Kamat made his directional debut with Marathi film Dombivali Fast (2005). This movie turned his career as it turned into a blockbuster and stood as one of the biggest hits of Marathi Film Industry. This movie bagged a 'National Award' in the category of 'Best Feature Film in Marathi' in 2006.

Well, Kamat is also acted in a Bollywood movie 'Rocky Handsome' which had John Abraham in the lead role. Nishikant Kamat's next project is 'Darbadar' which is expected to hit the screens in 2022.