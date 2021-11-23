FIR Is Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Calling Farmers Protest As A 'Khalistani Movement'

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is landed in trouble again as she spoke against the farmers who protested against the new farming laws. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken back all the three new farm laws and gave great relief to all the farmers who protested on the streets for almost months together. Well, Kangana Ranaut also responded on this issue and called the farmers protest as the 'Khalistani Movement'. Off late, an FIR is filed against this 'Thalaivii' actress on this issue and even ANI also confirmed the same through its Twitter page…

FIR registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media pic.twitter.com/qjuBmsPzYX — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Along with sharing Kangana Ranaut's pic, they also tweeted, "FIR registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media".

The FIR is lodged in suburban Khar police station after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) submitted a complaint on Kangana Ranaut. Well, the complaint is raised by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu who is a businessman and he is also part of (DSGMC).

The statement reads, "This act on her part is most degrading, disrespectful and contemptuous, which has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community settled all over the world". While DSGMC also wrote to the President Of India Ramnath Kovind to withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Award as she is "spreading communal hatred, targeting a religious community, and insulting farmers and freedom fighters".

According to the sources, the FIR is filed on Kangana Ranaut as per section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). Earlier she took to her Instagram Stories and claimed Indira Gandhi crushed the 'Khalistanis' as they were arm-twisting the government referring to 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her)." She also made her remarks on Independence and said, Indian got its Independence in 2014 after Narendra Modi's government got into power.

This post reads, "What is yours will come to you… And those who took away your destiny remember they will have to return everything with interested".

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, she is busy with Tejas and Dhakad movies and also signed for the sequel of the Manikarnika movie.