First Dialogue Promo From 'Malang'

Malang… This movie is just coming to unleash the madness of all the movie buffs for sure! Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles, it has all the suspense factors to surprise the audience.

Anil Kapoor will play the role of the baddie in this movie and will make our ribs tickled with his ultimate comedy too. After the introduction of character posters and video songs, the makers have released the first dialogue promo from this movie… Have a look!

This dialogue promo video has Disha and Aditya in full fun-filled mood. They are seen enjoying their life to the core with the life funda "To live life from one high to another…".



Malang is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under Luv Films, T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment banners.

This Bollywood multi-starrer will hit the screens on 7th February 2020.



